Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 700,484 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700,484 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $128,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. 4,060,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,193. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

