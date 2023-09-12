Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 8,999 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,280,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PROS worth $89,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 226,380 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,216,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 8.7% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,238,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. 64,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,448. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

