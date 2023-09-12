Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 117,074 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,074 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.87% of TransDigm Group worth $349,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

Shares of TDG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $879.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $883.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $812.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

