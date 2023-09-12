Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 26,398 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 0.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $138,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. 1,286,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.85, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,560,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,560,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,530 shares of company stock worth $110,241,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

