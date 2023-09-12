Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 330,920 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,251,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,920 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $67,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,215,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after purchasing an additional 897,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 336,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 13,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $255,612.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,145.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,094,849 shares of company stock worth $161,200,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

