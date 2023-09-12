Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 53,001 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,001 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $175,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

SPGI traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.08. The company had a trading volume of 306,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,017. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

