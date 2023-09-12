Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 603,681 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603,681 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton worth $106,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $238.34. 885,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.94. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

