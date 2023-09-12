Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $107,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.88. 1,115,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,623 shares of company stock worth $6,408,808. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

