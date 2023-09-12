Freshford Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,736 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,736 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises approximately 5.8% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of BOX worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 284,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.37, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,430 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.