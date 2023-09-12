Freshford Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 445,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,933,000. Harley-Davidson comprises approximately 2.6% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HOG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.