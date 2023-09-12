Freshford Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Upstart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

UPST stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 2,732,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.99. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,263 shares of company stock worth $2,640,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

