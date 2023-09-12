Freshford Capital Management LLC Sells 249,704 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Freshford Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,704 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for about 7.8% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $51,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 953,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 166,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,234. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

