Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $21.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Freshworks by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Freshworks by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

