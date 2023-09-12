Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $22.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $22.23 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

