Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Freshworks stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,233 in the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Freshworks by 129.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

