Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

FRSH opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

