Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.27. The stock had a trading volume of 472,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,119. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $683.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

