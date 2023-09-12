Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $232.81. 531,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,328. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

