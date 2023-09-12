Front Row Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. 58,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,887. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

