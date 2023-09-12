Front Row Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,051 shares during the period. ABB accounts for approximately 4.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

ABB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,286. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABB

ABB Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.