Front Row Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after purchasing an additional 303,891 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,749. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

