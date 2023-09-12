Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $131.05. 211,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

