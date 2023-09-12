Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 10,468 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 331,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

