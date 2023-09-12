Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 10,861 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,996. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

