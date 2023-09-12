Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 14,442 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises 0.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. 63,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total transaction of $2,292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

