Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 17,249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

