Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,645. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

