Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 5,071 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. 526,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

