Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 7,348 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $457.58. 200,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,180. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $471.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.37.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,129,310 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

