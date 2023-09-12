Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,220,298 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 473.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.29% of Natera worth $82,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,053 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Up 0.6 %

NTRA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. 180,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,310. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.11. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

