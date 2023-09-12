Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 28,994 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $77,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $140.26. 198,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,513. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.