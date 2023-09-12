Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Fair Isaac worth $135,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $100,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $897.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,851. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $916.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $849.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $773.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $901.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,932. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

