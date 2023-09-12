Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,501 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,889,000 after acquiring an additional 91,627 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 559,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $12,288,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 193,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

Catalent stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 453,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

