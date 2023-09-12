Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 15,376 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Wolfspeed worth $75,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $51,700,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 396,600 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.6 %

WOLF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 797,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,673. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

