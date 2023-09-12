Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $70.89 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $70,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 210.2% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $653.76. The company had a trading volume of 343,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

