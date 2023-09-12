Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $72.52 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $72,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAD traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,793. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

