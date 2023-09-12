Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $78.44 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $78,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $60,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,799 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,363.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,799 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $4,604,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.74. 71,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

