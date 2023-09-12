Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,875 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $99,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 743,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

