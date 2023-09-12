Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,876 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 6.90% of Modine Manufacturing worth $82,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 751,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 356,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. 104,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,774 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,195. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MOD shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

