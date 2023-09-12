Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $86,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

ANET traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $191.04. The company had a trading volume of 467,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,802.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,828 shares of company stock worth $28,253,903. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

