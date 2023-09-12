Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,686 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Insight Enterprises worth $56,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.72. 38,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,098. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $162.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.