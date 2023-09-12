Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $51.39 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,403,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,389,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 780.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,176,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453,953. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

