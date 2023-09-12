Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 12,857 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $54,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.43. 159,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

