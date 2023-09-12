Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 219,708 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,708 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Trade Desk worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,808 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.82, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

