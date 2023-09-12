Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 792,277 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 451.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.96% of Boyd Gaming worth $62,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.9 %

BYD traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 271,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

