Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 243,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,186. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

