Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 57,712 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,712 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Coterra Energy worth $69,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

