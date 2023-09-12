Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 76,931 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,931 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $92,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

