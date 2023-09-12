Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $101,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 425.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,715. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

