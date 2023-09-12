Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,129 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Exact Sciences worth $50,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 142,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $11,534,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 200,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

